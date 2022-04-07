ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wantagh, NY

The medical facility a great community needs

Herald Community Newspapers
 3 days ago

Things we don’t want in our backyards: incinerators, releasing toxic fumes in the air. Nightclubs, with late-night rooftop music. Prisons, with their high walls and guarded towers. And medical facilities, designed to save us from traveling vast distances just to see a good doctor?. Mount Sinai South Nassau...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Mount Sinai asks for support

It’s sat abandoned for nearly five years now. A four-story, brick building that once provided space for Verizon employees is now an empty shell fronting Wantagh Avenue just off Sunrise Highway. What can go in that space? What should go in that space? That’s the question facing the Town...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

A push for pedestrian safety in Lynbrook

Four years after Vision Long Island completed a “walkability audit” in Lynbrook that sought to improve pedestrian and motorist safety, there is an effort to persuade Gov. Kathy Hochul to fund such projects in her 2022-23 budget. Vision Long Island’s mission is to promote livable, economically sustainable, and...
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

St. John's health center in Rockaway honors Lawrence resident

St. John's health center in Rockaway honors Lawrence resident. What’s being called the first comprehensive women’s health center on the Rockaway Peninsula has opened to much fanfare. Access to quality health care shouldn’t be a luxury for some, but it should be a human right for all.”
ROCKAWAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, NY
City
Mount Sinai, NY
City
Nassau, NY
Mount Sinai, NY
Health
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Wantagh, NY
City
Greenlawn, NY
Wantagh, NY
Government
Herald Community Newspapers

Brookside School hosts countywide wellness summit

The Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District welcomed teens and educators from 27 school districts across the county to the second Nassau County Youth Wellness Summit on March 29. The attendees took part in panels and workshops and listened to presentations given by educators and mental health professionals. The summit, which...
BELLMORE, NY
CBS New York

N.J. pharmacy offers free medications for those in need

RED BANK, N.J. -- A chartable pharmacy is opening in Monmouth County -- the first of its kind in New Jersey.The Red Bank pharmacy is run by Ritesh Shah, who also runs several other pharmacies. He's seen how the cost of different medications have gone up."Our health care model, you know, I'll say this respectfully -- we live in a broken system," Shah told CBS2's Meg Baker.He wants to be part of the solution for those who struggle to afford the medicine they need."Or they have to decide whether they want to put food on the table or buy the...
RED BANK, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Former Rockville Centre resident, accomplished journalist Ron Hollander dies at 80

Former Rockville Centre resident and retired journalism professor Ron Hollander died suddenly at his home in Rocky Point on Feb. 26, 2022. He was 80. Hollander was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Rockville Centre. He began his newspaper career as the co-editor of the South Side High School newspaper and went on to be a journalism professor at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Long Beach extends talks with Haberman

The Long Beach City Council Tuesday night approved, 3 to 0, with one abstention, a resolution to extend by another 60 days the completion of a Letter of Intent aimed at settling the decades-old suit by Sinclair Haberman, who in court papers asked for $150 million after he was unable to build apartments and condos.
LONG BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Facility#Mount Sinai Hospital#Nightclub#Mount Sinai South Nassau
Herald Community Newspapers

$99M sewage project for Long Beach

Long Beach is about to embark on the most ambitious environmental projects in the city in a generation — redirecting about 5 million gallons of effluent per day from Reynolds Channel, where it has been pumped for decades, into the Atlantic Ocean, with the help of state and federal contracts totaling $99 million.
LONG BEACH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cedar Creek Committee updates community

Cedar Creek Oversight Committee and SUEZ met on Mar. 29 to discuss the current conditions of the Cedar Creek Water Pollution Control Plant Facility in Wantagh. Their mission: reduce and control odor emissions from the plant and make multiple updates to the facility that will benefit the community. Cedar Creek...
WANTAGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Stepping up to replace septic systems

It’s really important to do everything we can to not only locate the septic systems, but see if they’re working correctly.”. Regularly pump out your septic tank. Have it inspected at least once a year. Do not park or drive vehicles or equipment over it. Do not build...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

‘Lifting As We Climb’ with Cedarmore

The Cedarmore Corporation is hosting our annual “Lifting As We Climb: A Benefit for Girlz” celebration at the Carltun at Eisenhower Park on Saturday, April 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will bring together women from all walks of life, for an afternoon of elegance...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Herald Community Newspapers

Rare birds vs. happy dogs?

Oceanside resident Alena Walters and Huntington environmental engineer Daniel Karpen are worried about the new dog run under construction in Cow Meadow Park. The dog run has been excavated so that its southwestern corner extends to within 8 to 12 feet of Cow Meadow Pond’s western lobe. The pond is part of Cow Meadow Preserve, a major feature of the park since Nassau County opened it in 1971. The preserve is a sanctuary for nearly 200 bird species, some quite rare, and also an important habitat for protected species of wetland turtles.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Food drive set to get everyone ready for Passover

The Nassau County Police Department’s Shomrim Society and Hatzilu Rescue Organization are gearing up for their annual Passover food drive. Every year the Shomrim Society and Hatzilu team up to hold the drive and distribute food packages to needy families across Nassau County. Shomrim comprises Jewish law enforcement officers in Nassau County and is a branch of the National Conference of Shomrim.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Choppin’ locks and raising funds

Anthony Gomez, a 16-year-old sophomore at Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, recently decided to shave his head at the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District’s annual Chop Your Locks for Charity Event, which collectively raised nearly $70,000. Anthony — like the many other students who decided to get...
BELLMORE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Dr. William Johnson honored by the RVC Education Foundation

The RVC Education Foundation recognized one of the Rockville Centre School District’s most important innovators at its 30th Annual Fundraising Gala on Sunday. More than a hundred guests came to the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach pay tribute to a giant in the school community, Dr. William Johnson. Johnson served as the district’s superintendent for 34 years before departing for Hempstead in 2020.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

History hidden in plain sight: Clear Stream Pond

By the early 1850s, Brooklyn was desperate for water. The borough’s well water contained too many particles of solid matter per gallon, rendering it unsafe to drink. Manufacturers also needed water to power their steam boilers and engines. In 1855, after years of failed committees, schemes, and company formations, the New York State Legislature passed an act allowing the incorporation of the Nassau Water Company. The NWC was granted the right to take water from Long Island ponds, springs, streams, and eventually driven wells via a system of underground conduits (the original design was open-air canals). The NWC board was reorganized a few years later into the Nassau Water Works of the City of Brooklyn. Most folks, however, referred to the NWW as the Brooklyn Water Works, Ridgewood Aqueduct, or Ridgewood System unofficial but accepted names.
BROOKLYN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre man runs to remember late brother

For Kenny Owens, every mile was for his brother. The Rockville Centre resident ran 27 miles through the village in 24 hours on Wednesday in honor of the final 27 days of the life of his younger brother, Kevin Owens. Kevin spent those days in the intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital before succumbing to cancer on April 6, 2017, at age 39.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy