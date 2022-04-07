The medical facility a great community needs

RED BANK, N.J. -- A chartable pharmacy is opening in Monmouth County -- the first of its kind in New Jersey.The Red Bank pharmacy is run by Ritesh Shah, who also runs several other pharmacies. He's seen how the cost of different medications have gone up."Our health care model, you know, I'll say this respectfully -- we live in a broken system," Shah told CBS2's Meg Baker.He wants to be part of the solution for those who struggle to afford the medicine they need."Or they have to decide whether they want to put food on the table or buy the...

RED BANK, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO