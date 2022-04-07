Let’s let New York Power Authority take on Con Edison

By the early 1850s, Brooklyn was desperate for water. The borough’s well water contained too many particles of solid matter per gallon, rendering it unsafe to drink. Manufacturers also needed water to power their steam boilers and engines. In 1855, after years of failed committees, schemes, and company formations, the New York State Legislature passed an act allowing the incorporation of the Nassau Water Company. The NWC was granted the right to take water from Long Island ponds, springs, streams, and eventually driven wells via a system of underground conduits (the original design was open-air canals). The NWC board was reorganized a few years later into the Nassau Water Works of the City of Brooklyn. Most folks, however, referred to the NWW as the Brooklyn Water Works, Ridgewood Aqueduct, or Ridgewood System unofficial but accepted names.

