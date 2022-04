Lewis County is actively searching for a “proven leader” to plan, coordinate and manage the operations and activities of the county’s 911 communications center. “Long-term planning for the future of 911 in our county is happening now,” said County Manager Erik Martin. “The desire and capability to be at the center of the decision making process for that future will be something we seek in a 911 communications director.”

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 26 DAYS AGO