When Dan Brynildsen and his wife when axe throwing for the first time his birthday in 2018, he thought nothing of it. Four years later, and Brynildsen is ranked as a top-10 axe thrower in the world this spring by the World Axe Throwing League. Brynildsen opened Riverbend Axe Throwing at 205 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton, in September of 2019. Shortly after opening, Riverbend Axe Throwing started league competitions.

EAST ALTON, IL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO