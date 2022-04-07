ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on hawkish Fed; banks, industrials top losers

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar
Reuters
 3 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* HP jumps after Buffett’s Berkshire reveals stake

* Russia says Ukraine presented ‘unacceptable’ draft peace deal

* U.S. weekly jobless claims fall

* Indexes: Dow off 0.63%, S&P slips 0.08%, Nasdaq up 0.06% (Updates prices to open)

April 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Thursday, with shares of banks, industrials and airlines leading declines on concerns that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy might weigh on economic growth.

The blue-chip Dow was the biggest loser among the three major indexes and was dragged down by Goldman Sachs , Honeywell International and Boeing.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq steadied after shedding nearly 4.5% over the past two sessions. Market-leading growth stocks have taken a hit this week after comments from Fed policymakers and minutes from the central bank’s March meeting suggested a rapid removal of stimulus measures put in place during the pandemic.

Minutes released on Wednesday showed that Fed officials “generally agreed” to cut up to $95 billion a month from the central bank’s asset holdings even as the war in Ukraine tempered the first U.S. interest rate increase since 2018.

“There’s really nothing to support the markets probably between now and the earning season,” said Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital.

“The realization for investors continues that the Fed is still not at max hawkishness and we’re going to err on the side of them wanting to do more to continue to control inflation. Against that backdrop, it’s really a struggle for equities to perform.”

Meanwhile, data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, indicating a further tightening of labor market conditions heading into the second quarter and could contribute to keeping inflation elevated.

Most megacap growth shares were mixed in early trading, while Tesla Inc rose 1.9% on plans to hold an event to mark the opening of its $1.1 billion factory in Texas.

American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc fell between 2.8% and 4% after Barclays warned of a recent jump in oil prices hurting first-quarter earnings.

U.S. companies will start reporting first-quarter results in the coming weeks, with banks set to kick off the season in earnest next week.

At 10:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 217.37 points, or 0.63%, at 34,279.14, the S&P 500 was down 3.61 points, or 0.08%, at 4,477.54, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.19 points, or 0.06%, at 13,897.00.

Adding to the cautious mood, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine had presented Moscow with a draft peace deal that contained “unacceptable” elements.

HP Inc jumped 16.4% after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc disclosed that it had purchased nearly 121 million shares of the personal computing and printing company.

Levi Strauss & Co slipped 2.9% even as its quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.58-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 20 new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 30 new highs and 118 new lows. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D’Silva)

Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as technology, bank shares rally

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes up: Dow 0.59%, S&P 0.99%, Nasdaq 1.86% (Adds comment, details; updates prices) March 22 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street’s main indexes higher on Tuesday as...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street stocks rally, oil prices fall ahead of Fed meeting

New York, March 15 (Reuters) - The three main Wall Street stock indexes rallied on Tuesday, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Investors are expecting the U.S. central...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

FedEx stock slips as earnings miss Wall Street consensus

FedEx Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the shipping and logistics company reported an earnings miss against Wall Street estimates and left its outlook unchanged. FedEx. FDX,. -5.06%. shares declined 3% after hours, following a 0.9% rise in the regular session to close at $227.98. The company...
STOCKS
International Business Times

US Stocks Strengthen In Afternoon Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks strengthened in afternoon trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206.35 to 33,743.02 at 2:56 p.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 46.88 to 4,310.61. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved higher 307.68 to 13,254.65.
STOCKS
International Business Times

US Stocks Mixed In Early Trading On Wall Street

U.S. stocks were mixed in the opening minutes of Monday's trading on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 142.75 to 33,086.94 at 9:34 a.m. ET. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.10 to 4,207.41. The NASDAQ Composite Index moved lower 62.62 to 12,781.19.
STOCKS
KRMG

Stocks slip on Wall Street as crude oil prices climb again

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back some of the gains they made a day earlier, as crude oil prices rise sharply again. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 12:14 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 295 points, or 0.9%, to 34,6510 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
STOCKS
WOKV

Stocks stall, oil slips as Wall Street wraps up bumpy week

Stocks stalled in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as investors wrapped up a bumpy week with more uncertainty about where to go next. The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164 points, or 0.5%, to 34,874 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korea's president-elect nominates conservative lawmaker as finance chief

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday named Choo Kyung-ho to be deputy prime minister and finance minister, as the country seeks to tackle surging inflation, household debt and demand for welfare. Yoon, who takes office on May 10, announced eight cabinet minister nominations, including defence,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Hong Kong to sell up to $2.55 billion retail green bond this month

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong will re-launch its inaugural retail green bond this month as the coronavirus pandemic eases to raise as much as HK$20 billion ($2.55 billion), the city's financial chief said on Sunday. The Asian financial hub last month delayed a sale worth HK$6 billion...
RETAIL
