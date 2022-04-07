ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Most of California fish hatcheries reopen to public

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2264Fz_0f2IlRtD00

Almost all of California's fish hatcheries are reopening to the public on Thursday.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will welcome back guests at 21 of its 22 hatcheries.

They've been closed for nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public with be welcome once again to enjoy the outdoor areas of the hatcheries, but all indoor facilities will remain closed.

Kern River Hatchery remains temporarily closed while water supply pipelines are being upgraded.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

These California public lands need more visitors

Josh Jackson explores the Bodie Hills in central California. (Courtesy of Josh Jackson) A Los Angeles-based furniture maker by trade, Josh Jackson has spent much of his free time over the past two years visiting California’s most vulnerable public lands, which are managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
The Independent

California's Hearst Castle to reopen after pandemic, damage

California's famous Hearst Castle will reopen to the public in May after a two-year closure due to the pandemic and severe rainstorm damage that prompted a $13.7 million renovation.The steep, curvy access road to the palatial home that media mogul William Randolph Hearst built on ranch land overlooking the Pacific was damaged by atmospheric rivers — storms fueled by long and wide plumes of moistures pulled in from the Pacific — in 2021.The San Luis Obispo County castle designed by architect Julia Morgan includes a 115-room main house, as well as guesthouses, pools and cultivated gardens, according to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Pipelines#Hatchery#Water Supply
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WHIO Dayton

Fire destroys Home Depot store in northern California

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A weekend fire destroyed a Home Depot store in northern California, sending up massive columns of smoke and forcing area officials to warn residents to shelter in place, authorities said. The five-alarm fire at the store in San Jose was reported at about 6 p.m....
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
45K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy