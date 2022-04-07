Most of California fish hatcheries reopen to public

Almost all of California's fish hatcheries are reopening to the public on Thursday.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will welcome back guests at 21 of its 22 hatcheries.

They've been closed for nearly two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public with be welcome once again to enjoy the outdoor areas of the hatcheries, but all indoor facilities will remain closed.

Kern River Hatchery remains temporarily closed while water supply pipelines are being upgraded.