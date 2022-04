Alexander's terrific postseason run came to an end Friday as the Bulldogs lost 6-0 to Reagan in the Regional Semifinal. Reagan's Aiden Phelan and Pato Tenorio scored goals in the first eight minutes. Tenorio scored the Rattlers' fourth goal on a penalty kick just before halftime. Reagan (20-3-3, 13-0-3) was unlike any team Alexander had faced before, and it showed. The Bulldogs' accomplishment of playing in three straight Sweet Sixteens is remarkable nonetheless. The loss was the final high school soccer game for Fernando Soldevilla, Eloy Cardenas, Carlos Granados, Emiliano Castellanos and Mark Polo, all of whom played in two Regional Semifinals in their decorated careers. marcus.trevino@lmtonline.com

