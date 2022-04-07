Marjorie Taylor Greene reports Jimmy Kimmel to cops over Will Smith joke

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said late Wednesday that she reported comedian Jimmy Kimmel to the U.S. Capitol Police after he joked on air that Will Smith should slap her.

Greene, a Republican from Georgia, said the late-night host’s comment amounted to a “threat of violence.”

On Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Kimmel mocked Greene for calling three GOP senators — Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, and Mitt Romney of Utah — “pro-pedophile” when they declared they would vote for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation into the Supreme Court.

“Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him, huh?” Kimmel said, appearing to reference Smith’s slap of comedian Chris Rock onstage at this year’s Oscars.

Greene’s comment referenced a line of questioning by GOP members on the Senate Judiciary Committee about Jackson issuing lenient sentences to sex offenders.

“ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” Greene tweeted Wednesday.

Kimmel responded on Twitter Wednesday night, writing: “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

©2022 Cox Media Group