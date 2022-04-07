ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres’ playoff drought hits 11, breaking NHL record

By Nick Veronica
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKEAY_0f2IjOYg00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Sabres didn’t play Wednesday night, but other results around the league mathematically eliminated them from playoff contention.

That makes 11 consecutive seasons for the Sabres without making the playoffs, breaking the NHL record.

ESPN forgets Sabres on graphic of New York sports futility

The Sabres (26-34-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) had been tied for the NHL record at 10 seasons, which matched droughts reached by Florida and Edmonton. Prior to the current drought, which coincides with the Pegulas’ ownership, the longest the Sabres had ever gone without making the playoffs was three seasons.

The current Sabres team is offering fans some reason for hope, at least, with a young core that is coming together nicely down the stretch. Tage Thompson reached the 30-goal mark and Jeff Skinner should get there, too. Rick Jeanneret Night brought out every positive vibe Sabres fans could muster, and the team is, in fact, on a bit of a hot streak: Since Jack Eichel’s petulant return to Buffalo, the Sabres have an 8-2-3 record, which would be a 120-point pace if they played that well over a full season.

1-on-1: Rick Jeanneret reflects on 51 years with Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres’ postseason drought is tied for the third-longest in major American professional sports. Only the MLB’s Seattle Mariners and NBA’s Sacramento Kings have gone longer without making the playoffs.

Longest active playoff droughts

  • 20 — Seattle Mariners (MLB)
  • 16 — Sacramento Kings (NBA)
  • 11 — New York Jets (NFL), Buffalo Sabres (NHL)
  • 10 — Philadelphia Phillies (MLB)
WATCH: News 4’s coverage of the Sabres’ last playoff game Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Steelers QB Haskins dead after being hit by car in Florida

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Ohio State standout and Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in a car crash, according to his agent. ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via social media. Haskins’ agent said he was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Florida, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
News 8 WROC

1 dead after shooting on Rochester’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday. Authorities say officers responded to the area of Harris Street and Avenue A around 3:30 p.m. which is where they say a person was shot. Rochester police say the victim was later found at a gas station off Clifford and Harris and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Rick Jeanneret
Person
Jack Eichel
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Sacramento Kings#The Buffalo Sabres#Espn#Pegulas#American#Seattle Mariners#Nba
News 8 WROC

Teen struck by car on Monroe Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say a 13-year-old was struck by a car Saturday evening on Monroe Avenue. Authorities say officers responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 960 block of Monroe for the report of a person that was struck by a vehicle in the roadway. Officers located a 13-year-old who was struck. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy