FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Police have released the name of the man who they said went on a shooting spree inside a Broward transit bus on Thursday, killing two people and injuring two others. Jamal Meyers, 34, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Additional charges are pending. Court records show Meyers has an extensive arrest record. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of W Broward Boulevard. Witness said Meyers fired 12 shots and then reloaded at fire nine more...

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 22 DAYS AGO