Cleveland, OH

Lake View Cemetery's Daffodil Hill beginning to bloom

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 3 days ago
Every spring there’s an explosion of various shades of yellow on a hillside at Lake View Cemetery. Daffodil Hill, as the name implies, attracts thousands of visitors in mid-April to see the blooming of daffodils, giving us the first sign that spring is truly here.

Lake View Cemetery started providing updates to visitors eager to check out Daffodil Hill. As of Thursday, pops of yellow have emerged from the ground.

Daffodils begin to bloom at Daffodil Hill at Lake View Cemetery.
Daffodils begin to bloom at Daffodil Hill at Lake View Cemetery.

Daffodil Hill was started in approximately 1941 by Dr. William Weir, an amateur gardener who specialized in daffodils. He gifted Lake View Cemetery the original collection of 6,000 bulbs. Today, the exhibit boasts more than 150,000 bulbs, made up of mostly Carlton and King Alfred varieties.

News 5 viewer Raechelle Sheppard drove by Daffodil Hill this week to see the status of the daffodils.

Lake View Cemetery's Daffodil Hill begins to bloom

Lake View Cemetery will continue to post weekly updates for visitors. A spokesperson for the cemetery said Daffodil Hill is about a few weeks away before it's in full bloom.

PHOTOS: Daffodil Hill at Lake View Cemetery is in full bloom

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

