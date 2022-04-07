ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WV

Monroe County Historical Society fundraiser set for May 1

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
Larry Emerson, president of the Monroe County Historical Society has announced that the society’s Fall Wine and Cheese Fundraiser, originally scheduled November 14, 2021, has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 1.

The fundraiser was canceled in November because of the rising number of Covid 19 cases in the county. The Spring Wine and Cheese Fundraiser will take place at historic Elmwood Estate in Union from 2-4 p.m. Music will be provided by The Bohemian Social Club and will feature light jazz and easy listening.

According to Emerson, the society is happy to welcome folks who purchased a ticket, or tickets, for the fall fundraiser, and has a list so that actual tickets will not be required.

Anyone who did not purchase tickets and would now like to now do so can contact Ana Lusk at 304-772-5411 or Doris Franklin at 304-832-6864.

The West Virginia Daily News

