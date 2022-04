Gather family and friends and enjoy the weekend. Pratt Park in Prattville will be packed with fun for the entire family Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Events include an Artist Village, pop-up farmers market, live music and children’s activities. The first 200 children will receive a bag of free art goodies. Food trucks will be on-site. Browse the virtual Artist Village and tune in to exclusive content, including an interview with the late Wilson Pickett’s brother, Maxwell Pickett. Take part in a free virtual art workshop featuring local artist Kasey Hope and others. The Artist Village will close at 5 p.m. and the entertainment stage will remain open through 9 p.m. Food trucks and games for the family will be open until 9 p.m. For more information, contact the Cultural Arts Office for the city of Prattville at 334-595-0850 or visit wilsonpickettfestival.com.

