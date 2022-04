Alabama football fans will not enjoy some of the commentary leading up to and after the 2022 NFL Draft. Sure, there will be real cause for celebration as seven or more former Alabama Crimson Tide players are selected by NFL teams. But what some national NFL Draft pundits and many fans of opposing programs will claim is the Crimson Tide’s NFL Draft clout has slipped – considerably.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO