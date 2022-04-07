ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta to host academy informational night

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH5) will host an informational meeting regarding the United States Military Service Academy nomination and appointment process for the 2023 academic year.

The informational meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the following location:

Owens Community College, Findlay-area Campus

Education Center, Conference Room 111

3200 Bright Road

Findlay, Ohio 45840

At the meeting, potential candidates will be advised of the congressional nomination process and will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy at New London.

Potential candidates may also obtain an application for a military service academy nomination at the meeting or on Congressman Latta’s website at latta.house.gov. Completed applications are due Sept. 30.

For questions, Congressman Latta’s office may be contacted at 419-354-8700.

