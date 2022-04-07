ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

WATCH: Drawbridge partially crushes pontoon boat in Florida

 3 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. – A close call for some boaters in Jupiter, Florida.

They were on a pontoon boat when it was nearly crushed by the boom of a drawbridge. The incident happened last week.

Witnesses were afraid the people were going to be crushed. At one point, a woman jumped into the water to escape.

Luckily the boaters weren’t hurt.

There are clearly marked signs that warn boats to stay clear of the bridge’s booms.

