Leaders from the Hudson Valley have a plan in place that they believe will "ease the pain" for many drivers. On Thursday, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and County Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver announced they are proposing a resolution to the County Legislature to temporarily amend the County’s sales tax calculation on retail sales of motor fuel and diesel motor fuel, capping the amount of sales tax the County collects and offering residents much-needed relief as fuel costs spike due to worldwide pricing forces.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO