It’s no secret that gas prices are up— way up. But some counties are better than others when it comes to filling up, including 10 that are below the state average. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey is $4.335 on Monday, March 14, just shy of the record-setting average of $4.379 last Thursday, AAA says. The average price nationally is $4.325 on Monday.

TRAFFIC ・ 26 DAYS AGO