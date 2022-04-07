ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TREASURIES-U.S. yield curve steepens with focus on Fed balance sheet

By Rodrigo Campos
Reuters
 3 days ago

NEW YORK, April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield rose near a three-year high on Thursday and the 2 year-10 year spread widened as traders, having priced in a string of rate hikes from the U.S. central bank, have sharpened their focus on the pace and scope of the Fed’s plans to reduce its balance sheet.

Fed officials “generally agreed” in their March meeting to cut up to $95 billion a month from the central bank’s asset holdings as another tool in the fight against surging inflation, including up to $35 billion in mortgage-backed securities.

The Fed’s 25 basis point rate hike last month, and market expectations for more, mostly affect the short end of the curve, while the focus on the balance sheet runoff pressures yields higher on the long end.

“This is more of the same from yesterday, the steepening of the curve, given the fact that the market is still digesting the details of the balance sheet runoff and we received quite a meaningful steepening of the curve on the back of what is considered hawkish comments from (Fed Governor Lael) Brainard, and confirmation from the minutes, that the Fed is going to be instituting an aggressive pace of balance sheet runoff,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

However, Rajappa added, “the risk is that the curve is going to continue to invert given the fact that the expectations are the Fed’s going to be quite aggressive on inflation.”

Brainard said on Tuesday she expects rapid reductions to the Fed’s balance sheet and that the process could start in early May. Yields on the 2-, 5- and 10-year Treasuries have since hit multi-year highs, and the 2-10 yield curve went positive after having inverted late last week.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 4.1 basis points to 2.650% while the 2-year note yield was down 5.7 basis points at 2.445%, leaving the 2-10 curve at 20.32 basis points, the steepest since March 25.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 7.1 basis points to 2.703%, its highest since May 2019.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.229%, after closing at 3.232% on Wednesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.845% and the U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap, seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed’s quantitative easing, was last at 2.629%. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Will Dunham)

Goldman raises U.S. Treasury yield forecasts on more hawkish Fed

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Thursday that it has raised its forecasts on U.S. Treasury yields for this year, citing more broad-based and persistent price pressures and a more hawkish pivot by the Federal Reserve. The investment bank now expects benchmark 10-year yields to rise to 2.7% by year-end,...
TREASURIES-Long-term yields edge down, curve flattens on recession risk

(Adds quotes, details; updates prices) By Davide Barbuscia NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - Long-term U.S. Treasury yields edged down on Friday as lack of a resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to weigh on markets, while short-term yields kept rising on the back of a hawkish U.S. central bank, further flattening the curve. Analysts and investors also pointed to some curve inversions as further signals of a likely economic slowdown ahead, with inflationary pressures related to the Ukraine crisis coming on top of monetary-tightening plans by the U.S. central bank. The benchmark 10-year yield was down to 2.145% from 2.167% and the 30-year yield was at 2.416% from 2.461% on Thursday, in a sign of risk aversion. Meanwhile, yields on two-year Treasuries, which closely reflect monetary policy expectations, were up at 1.956% from 1.915%, a day after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018. "The yield curve flattened sharply on the back of the hawkish FOMC outcome, with a more aggressive than expected near-term path for hikes and faster transition to neutral or restrictive policy," said Jonathan Cohn, head of Rates Trading Strategy at Credit Suisse. The FOMC is the Fed's policy-setting committee. The Fed on Wednesday raised its key lending rate by a quarter of a percentage point and forecast an aggressive path of further increases to counter inflation. Policymakers also trimmed economic growth projections for the year. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's "rhetoric made clear that the Fed intends to prioritize price stability with a higher tolerance for labor market weakness ... It's definitely a framework that attempts to thread a difficult needle and one that justifies heightened recession expectations, which is likely contributing to curve flattening," said Cohn. The closely watched spread between yields on U.S. two-year notes and 10-year ones was down to 18.7 basis points on Friday from 25.4 on Thursday, reflecting increasing concerns over the impact of tighter monetary policies on economic prospects. An inversion of that part of the curve - where short-term yields move higher than longer ones - has generally indicated the risk of an upcoming recession. Other parts of the curve showed some inversions, including the 7s/10s and the 20s/30s. The gap between 10-year notes and 5-year notes was flat at 0.1 basis points, but that curve also inverted intraday on Friday. The yield gap between three-year Treasuries and the 10-year note, as well as between three- and five-year notes, also went into negative territory. "All the signals are there for a meaningful slowdown in economic growth for the balance of this year and going into 2023," said Steven Schweitzer, senior fixed income portfolio manager with the Swarthmore Group. "The balance is definitely shifting toward the higher probability of a recession." Meanwhile, as a fourth weekend of conflict approached, Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for dragging out talks aimed at seeking a resolution. "Treasuries are bull-flattening, moderate risk aversion weighing in the overnight session, with fading hopes of a quick breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine talks weighing on confidence," Citi strategists said in a note on Friday. Bull-flattening refers to an environment in which long-term rates have been decreasing faster than short-term rates and generally points to late-cycle economic strength leading to tighter monetary policy and increased fears of a downturn. On Friday, two of the Fed's most hawkish policymakers said the central bank needs to take more aggressive steps to combat inflation, and a third - who just six months ago was the central bank's most dovish member - said he was open to that possibility. March 18 Friday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.4075 0.4136 0.018 Six-month bills 0.79 0.8041 0.010 Two-year note 99-34/256 1.9569 0.016 Three-year note 98-216/256 2.1521 0.006 Five-year note 98-194/256 2.1411 -0.028 Seven-year note 98-24/256 2.1722 -0.044 10-year note 97-152/256 2.1458 -0.046 20-year bond 97-160/256 2.5275 -0.067 30-year bond 96-120/256 2.4165 -0.068 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 24.75 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 14.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 10.50 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -18.00 1.25 spread (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tim Ahmann)
