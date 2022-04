We have been seeing some food recalls lately in Massachusetts. We just learned that the peanut butter brand Skippy had recalled some of their products which you can learn more about by going here. Also, there was a recent recall of this particular pancake mix which was being sold at Walmart stores throughout Massachusetts. In addition, there is another recall that came out in the media a couple of weeks ago that we want to remind you about in case you missed it and especially if you have the product in your home.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO