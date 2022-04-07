ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is invited to the ‘Cyber Rodeo’ at Texas Tesla Gigafactory?

By Ricky Garcia
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands are preparing to attend “the biggest party on Earth.” Those are words from Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk.

Musk and 15,000 others will celebrate his new factory Thursday just outside Austin in Del Valle That’s bigger than most parties. To give you an idea, in 2019, the entire population of Del Valle was about 17,000 people.

The party is being called “Cyber Rodeo.” According to Musk on Twitter, doors will open at 4 p.m., festivities at 8 p.m. and then remarks from Musk at 9 p.m. The event will also be live-streamed starting at 9 p.m.

The invite-only event will feature food, drinks, entertainment, and according to another tweet, a possible drone show. There is even a drone picture of a Texas flag made out of Tesla models. Tesla employees are among the prestigious group getting a front-row seat to the event.

A spokesperson for Austin Mayor Steve Adler told KXAN he’s invited to the Cyber Rodeo. It’s unclear if he’ll be in attendance. He tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled in-person appearances to recover. City council members also received invitations. Austin City Council has a meeting Thursday that could delay the members’ arrival.

Other local officials include Travis County Commissioners, which seems appropriate since the court was responsible for helping approve the site . Another group in contact with Tesla during the planning includes the school board for Del Valle Independent School District. The district says it got a limited number of tickets for staff. Educators will get off work early enough to get over to the party.

Can I buy a ticket to the Tesla giga party?

Tesla drivers made the trek to Austin not only traveling from around the nation but some visitors are expected to come from other countries. The Tesla Club of Austin will be in attendance and they know what to expect since a few members have been to a few of Elon’s parties.

“Elon throws an amazing party… He always has fun events with special announcements,” said club president Matt Holm. “You get very little notice. I am sure behind the scenes they are working all the way up to the last minute. There is no unveiling of where to park or if there is going to be a shuttle service, but they are releasing a little at a time. Some invites went out a week and a half ago then you confirmed with a plus one.”

Lots of Tesla fans hopped on Twitter to post pictures outside the plant. Some call themselves Tesla influencers, posting all the latest developments when it comes to the company.

Elon Musk confirmed he’ll be there. As for his celebrity friends, we’ve yet to hear about a possible appearance from fellow Austin resident Joe Rogan and Kanye West.

If you don’t have a ticket, you’re out of luck. Tesla says all registrations are final and additional tickets are not available. People are not allowed to transfer tickets. Each guest was given a QR code and must bring an ID to match.

