Boone County, MO

Judge reaches not guilty verdicts in Boone County murder conspiracy trial

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A judge brought in to hear a Boone County murder conspiracy case found the defendant not guilty on all counts Thursday.

Special Judge Steven Ohmer found Mehrdad Fotoohighiam not guilty of charges including conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree attempted assault and witness tampering. The bench trial began Monday and Ohmer started deliberating Wednesday.

Fotoohighiam was accused of plotting to kill his wife with two other inmates while he was in jail. He was also accused of having contact with his ex-wife, which a judge had prohibited while he was being prosecuted for arson.

After his acquittal Fotoohighiam said he is extremely disappointed in the legal system.

"This was a malicious prosecution that was primarily based on financial and racial motivation, They keep me incarcerated for five and half years while they legally robbed me of my money, my assets, my home, my office and everything. Most importantly away from my children." Fotoohighiam says.

As Fotoohighiam was released from the Boone County Jail Thursday, he said he was walking out with nothing.

"I am on borrowed clothes. As it was determined by Judge Ohmer I am literally bankrupt and integrant and I have to just try to figure out where I will be placed and try to start to put the pieces back together. It's going to be an uphill battle but I am going to do my level best to try to manage." He says.

Fotoohighiam was acquitted by a jury for allegedly paying two men $500 each to set his neighbor Marcia Green's home on fire over a property dispute with.

Green was inside the home at the time of the fire was and significantly hurt.

After the acquittal, Fotoohighiam was ordered to pay $3 million dollars in a lawsuit filed after the fire.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

