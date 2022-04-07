ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Dunedin Fine Art Center’s new exhibit ‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ is a fundraiser

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZnVpD_0f2Ibf5F00
The art exhibit “Sunflowers for Ukraine” is at the Dunedin Fine Art Center. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

Never underestimate the power of art. Folks can help Ukrainian refugees by purchasing artist-created works of sunflowers through the “Sunflowers for Ukraine” exhibition currently on display at the Dunedin Fine Art Center.

All of the proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen, founded by Spanish American chef José Andrés. The kitchen has set up at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland to feed Ukrainian refugees.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, sunflowers have long been a symbol of Ukrainian national identity. They were first introduced into the country in the 18th century and today are a key component of its economy. Now, as Russia continues to invade Ukraine, the flower has become a symbol of peace.

The exhibition came together as a response to the “power of the moment of what we’re observing with our human family,” said curatorial director Catherine Bergmann.

It also happened out of opportunity. Following the center’s Trashy Treasures sale of art and supplies in March, Gail Gamble, an artist who sponsors and works behind the scenes on the sale, found an abundance of leftover paper.

Bergmann got the idea to cut the pieces of paper to a uniform size and have the art community create works with them as a way to raise money for Ukraine.

“Everybody just delivered in a huge way with some exquisite creations,” Bergmann said. “It’s clear the time and love and care that were put into some of these pieces.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c2BQ9_0f2Ibf5F00
The art exhibit “Sunflowers for Ukraine” is at the Dunedin Fine Art Center. [ ARIELLE BADER | Special to the Times ]

The artists donated their works for the fundraiser. Rather than pricing them individually, they are sold by donation, the minimum of which is $10.

Since the exhibition opened on April 1, Bergmann said, about one third of the 165 artworks have already been sold. Some donations were as high as $250.

Gamble was also involved in choosing the charity, Bergmann said, as she was also one of the patrons who donated to the center’s food arts kitchen. They trust Andrés and the World Central Kitchen for their visibility. They have not been in contact with the charity yet, but Bergmann thinks they will send the donation in one lump sum.

The works will stay up through May 15. They can be viewed and purchased in person, or viewed on the center’s social media accounts and purchased over the phone. They are arranged in an alphanumerical grid that makes it easy to choose the desired artwork.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0f2Ibf5F00

If you go

“Sunflowers for Ukraine” is on view through May 15. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd. 727-298-3322. dfac.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Southbound Interstate 75 in Gibsonton shut down after fatal crash

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Gibsonton Drive in Hillsborough County are closed this morning as the Florida Highway Patrol investigates a fatal crash. The crash occurred at 7:10 a.m. Troopers said a sport-utility vehicle was traveling south on I-75 when the driver lost control. There were four passengers in the SUV, one of whom was ejected and killed. The other three passengers had minor injuries. The driver suffered serious injures, troopers said.
GIBSONTON, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Democratic ad exaggerates scope of Rick Scott’s proposal on Social Security, Medicare

An 11-point agenda proposed by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., continues to produce fodder for attack ads from Democrats. Scott’s plan, which he pitched as a platform for the GOP should the party take back Congress in November, indicated support for raising income taxes on millions of Americans by saying that all Americans should pay some income tax, and half don’t. Democrats like Rep. Val Demings teed up the plan to falsely tag Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as supporting Scott’s pitch. Demings is running for Rubio’s Senate seat.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Latest 2022 hurricane forecast: 19 named systems, 9 hurricanes, 4 major storms

The Atlantic Ocean’s active stretch of above-normal hurricane seasons appears poised to continue. A second major hurricane forecast released Thursday, this time by Colorado State University, projects the Atlantic will churn out 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major storms this year. The 30-year average, by comparison, is 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major storms.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Tampa Bay Times

Man found dead in St. Petersburg, with injuries undetermined, police say

St. Petersburg police found a man dead Sunday morning after responding to a report of somebody bleeding, the agency said. Officers responded to Melrose Avenue, west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street S, at 7:15 a.m., according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. The man they found dead there has not been identified, nor, police said, has “the nature of his trauma.” His injuries were not described.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hundreds in St. Petersburg fill up for free in Rod Wave gas giveaway

ST. PETERSBURG — Hundreds of drivers waited outside a gas station Saturday to fuel up for free, courtesy of native star Rod Wave. The singer, rapper and Lakewood High School alumnus announced in March he would pay for $25,000 worth of gas at the Sunoco on the 5100 block of 34th Street South, across from Bay Pointe Plaza. His giveaway drew residents to park and wait for hours as gas prices remain higher than they’ve ever been.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Art World#Economy#Russia#Art Center#Ukrainian#World Central Kitchen#Spanish American#Smithsonian Magazine#Trashy Treasures
Tampa Bay Times

Autism diagnoses delayed even longer during COVID pandemic

Wylie James Prescott, 3, had to wait more than a year after his autism diagnosis to begin behavioral therapy, even though research shows early treatment of autism can be crucial for children’s long-term development. His mother, Brandie Kurtz, said his therapy wasn’t approved through Georgia’s Medicaid program until recently,...
WRENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Tampa Bay Times

Pharmacists gain leeway to treat COVID, despite doctors’ concerns

When Reyna or Justin Ansley or one of their three kids feels sick and needs to be tested for strep throat or flu, there’s a good chance they’ll head to their local pharmacy in Hemingford or Alliance, Nebraska. Dave Randolph, the proprietor of both locations of Dave’s Pharmacy, can do a rapid test, give them medicine if they need it, and send them on their way.
ALLIANCE, NE
Tampa Bay Times

Democrats should treat the Hunter Biden investigation as they would Jan. 6 rioters | Letters

Three examples of the hypocrisy in Tallahassee | Editorial, April 6. I fully support the efforts of those in Congress and the Department of Justice to hold those involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol fully accountable for any criminal and civil laws they may have broken. I personally feel those Republicans who are not working towards full disclosure should not be re-elected.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Democrats forgot their obligation to win | Column

When voters are dissatisfied with the state of things, they punish the party in power, and Democrats seem poised for a thumping. This may be bad news for the health of democracy, but it is understandable as a matter of electoral politics because Democrats have forgotten what they grasped in 2020 when they united behind Joe Biden: the overriding obligation to win. That’s right — not to pass generational reforms, not to save the planet, but just to govern in a fashion that prevents the QAnon-indulging, Putin-friendly, truth-optional, insurrectionist party from returning to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tampa Bay Times

Have the 2022 Rays solved the one flaw in their ingenious plan?

ST. PETERSBURG — In some ways, the Rays have perfected the 40-man roster. That might be an exaggeration, but only slightly. With a payroll that ranks 28th out of 30 franchises since 2019, the Rays have somehow won more games than any team other than the Dodgers over the past three seasons. Their rosters are usually deep, flexible and complementary. They come at teams with wave after wave of talent and ingenuity.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy