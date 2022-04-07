ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Girls Lacrosse: Results and links for Thursday, April 7

By Brian Deakyne
 3 days ago
No. 1 Summit at No. 8 Morristown, PPD. No. 2 Oak Knoll at No. 15 Mountain Lakes, PPD. No. 10 Pingry vs. Ridge, PPD. No. 12...

NJ.com

Cinnaminson over Northern Burlington - Girls lacrosse recap

Veronica Campbell scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Cinnaminson to a victory on the road over Northern Burlington, 9-4. Jenna Averill finished with three goals and one assist while Megan Nelson scored twice and assisted once for Cinnaminson (2-0), which held a 5-2 lead at halftime. Isabella...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 10 Pingry over Lawrenceville - Girls lacrosse recap

Olivia Hung’s three goals lifted Pingry, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-9 victory over Lawrenceville in Martinsville. Bella Goodwin had two goals with an assist, while Barlow Clark-Shoe adda goal and two assists for Pingry (4-1). Sydney Puntus added a goal with an assist and Mollie Parker made four saves.
NJ.com

Allentown over Hopewell Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Ethan Shaltis scored three times and assisted one other goal, helping lead undefeated Allentown to a 7-5 victory over Hopewell Valley in Allentown. Now 5-0 on the campaign, Allentown also received a fabulous performance from face-off man Walter Zhou, who won all 15 of his battles in the middle of the field.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge defeats Iselin Kennedy - Softball recap

Samirrah Ortiz hit a home run as Woodbridge defeated Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (4-0) scored three runs in the second inning with Iselin Kennedy scoring two runs in the third. Woodbridge would go on to score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and outhit Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in the game.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 Chatham over No. 19 Montclair - Boys lacrosse recap

JP Lagunowich scored two goals, the second coming with 16 seconds remaining to lift Chatham, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-6 victory over No. 19 Montclair in Montclair. Timothy Platek had three goals and an assist. while Cullen Decker added a goal and four assists for Chatham (1-2). Ted Manitta had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Boyd made 13 saves.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Princeton - Boys lacrosse recap

Kyle Schiller led with six goals while Adam DeCristofaro added four goals and three assists as Mount Olive won at home, 13-9, over Princeton. Chris Walsh scored twice while Sean Carroll tallied a goal and two assists for Mount Olive (3-1), which led 8-5 at the game’s midpoint and delivered another four goals in the third period for a 12-7 advantage.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Dwight-Englewood- Boys lacrosse recap

Zachary Maksimiak scored three goals with two assists to help Pompton Lakes earn a 9-5 win over Dwight-Englewood in Pompton Lakes. Evan Uriguen had a hat trick and an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-0). Jack Rennar had a goal and two assists, while Jimmy Novak scored twice. Luke Kondovski made seven saves in the win.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Holy Spirit defeats Delsea - Baseball recap

Ryan Spina led Holy Spirit to a 3-2 victory over Delsea in Absecon as he finished 3-3 with two RBI and one run. Delsea (2-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning thanks to a two-run single from Ryan Harrison. However, Holy Spirit (4-2) scratched across three runs in the bottom of the third to come away with the victory.
ABSECON, NJ
