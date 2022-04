Four men—L. Ray Crittendon, Phillip Haskell, Ellis Hailston, and G.E. Pinckney—designed the Remington 870. I have to believe at least one of them was a passionate hunter, or at least wanted to be (turkey populations were struggling when the 870 debuted in 1950). This is because Remington’s classic pump-action shotgun can turn just about any modern turkey load into a gobbler-killing hammer—which is something I discovered after testing nine of the best turkey hunting loads of 2022.

16 DAYS AGO