Social Security reopens its doors for in-person services

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
 3 days ago

April 7 (UPI) -- The Social Security Administration opened its doors again for in-person services Thursday, returning to normal service that has been disrupted since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Over that time, most of the administration's services moved to the Internet or by telephone. Social Security officials created accounts for the public online and expanded offerings on their website.

Acting Social Security Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi said those services will be maintained.

"Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices," Kijakazi said in a statement. "Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times."

Kijakazi said those considering making a trip to the Social Security office should factor in that most services do not require an in-person visit, so they can avoid potential waits or being required a follow COVID-19 protocols.

"Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms," Kijakazi said. "We will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them."

Kijakazi said those who prefer an in-person appointment should call ahead to their local Social Security office to schedule an appointment.

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

