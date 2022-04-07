Police seek man who attempted an armed robbery at Royal Oak dry cleaners, may be connected to other robberies

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) -- Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Royal Oak dry cleaners early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Royal Oak Police Department, an employee called 911 and said a man entered Sylvia's Dry Cleaners, located at 1407 E. Eleven Mile Rd., on Tuesday, at 12:06 p.m., implying he had a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

He was said to be wearing a dark knit hat, a brown zipped-up hoodie and a black surgical face mask.

Investigators discovered that the suspect fled before he could steal any property. He was last seen running on eastbound Eleven Mile Road.

After further investigation with Royal Oak K-9 officers, it is believed the suspect fled in a vehicle from a nearby parking lot.

Royal Oak detectives believe this suspect is also connected to the armed robbery at Martinizing Dry Cleaners located at 1015 S. Main Street last Friday.

No injuries have been reported in either incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Al Carter at 248-246-3456.