Corvallis, OR

Corvallis community raised $200k for Ukrainian sister city

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians are stepping up to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

A community effort in Corvallis is raising money for their Ukrainian sister city . Corvallis and Uzhhorod have been sister cities for more than 30 years and the effort has already raised more than $200,000 for Ukrainian refugees.

Laura Rathja, a teacher at Adams Elementary School in Corvallis, shared more on this fundraising milestone.

To learn more and support the effort click here .

