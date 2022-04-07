Corvallis community raised $200k for Ukrainian sister city
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians are stepping up to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.
A community effort in Corvallis is raising money for their Ukrainian sister city . Corvallis and Uzhhorod have been sister cities for more than 30 years and the effort has already raised more than $200,000 for Ukrainian refugees.
Laura Rathja, a teacher at Adams Elementary School in Corvallis, shared more on this fundraising milestone.
To learn more and support the effort click here .
