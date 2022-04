The Indiana Pacers appear to be in the midst of a significant retooling, and that may see one notable player traded during the offseason. Rival teams believe the Pacers will seek to trade guard Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Though Brogdon signed a two-year contract extension last offseason, the Pacers have since acquired Tyrese Haliburton, who is seen as the team’s point guard of the future.

