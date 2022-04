Things heated up between top Welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev at today’s UFC 273 pre-fight press conference (Thurs., April 7, 2022). This Sat. night (April 9), two titles will be on the line in the main and co-main event of the evening. Directly before the first of those two bouts, it will be No. 2 vs. No. 11 at Welterweight as Chimaev looks to prove he’s a legitimate title threat by taking out a former challenger to the throne.

