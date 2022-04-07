ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business: Payday borrowers and no-cost extension

By Jennifer Kushinka
Many payday loan borrowers aren’t using the lowest-cost repayment option in states where it’s available, which perpetuates a cycle of high fees and debt. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says in some cases, payday lenders have withheld information about these “no-cost extended repayment plans” from borrowers to generate more revenue.

Payday loans are generally short-term, high-cost loans due in a single payment on a borrower’s next payday.

