Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has warned that Saturday's game away at Inter Miami will not be as easy as some might suspect. The hosts have suffered a disastrous start to the 2022 MLS season, sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference with just a single point from five games. Of their three goals scored so far, two have been penalties, while Phil Neville's team have conceded 13 goals.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO