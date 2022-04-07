ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League

By Craig Vickers
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Brighton in the Premier...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#The Premier League#Brighton Premier League#The Champions League#Gk#Englishman#Mb Media
90min

Bruce Arena not letting New England Revolution take Inter Miami lightly

New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has warned that Saturday's game away at Inter Miami will not be as easy as some might suspect. The hosts have suffered a disastrous start to the 2022 MLS season, sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference with just a single point from five games. Of their three goals scored so far, two have been penalties, while Phil Neville's team have conceded 13 goals.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
90min

Phil Neville trying to keep things 'fun' as Inter Miami struggle

Given Inter Miami's current predicament, you'd forgive Phil Neville for feeling a bit down in the dumps. The Herons have taken just a single point from their opening five games of the 2022 MLS season, scoring only one non-penalty goal and conceding 13 times. Up next is a testing home...
MLS
90min

90min

171
Followers
2K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy