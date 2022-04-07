ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

By Craig Vickers
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Previewing Arsenal vs Brighton in the Premier League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Jakub Moder
Person
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Mikel Arteta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Soccer Saturday#The Premier League#Seagulls#Bbc Final Score#Peacock Premium#Bbc Match
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
90min

90min

171
Followers
2K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy