Moorestown, NJ

First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown hosts Good Friday service

By Submitted Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moorestown Ministerium, a coalition of faith leaders in Moorestown, welcomes all to join in ‘A Gathering at the Cross’ at noon on April 15. This ecumenical one-hour service of...

