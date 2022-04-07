ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Runway Theatre

artandseek.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEqual parts comedy and adventure, the indomitable Ken Ludwig...

artandseek.org

tvinsider.com

‘Barefoot In The Park’ Sitcom Star Scoey Mitchell Dies at 92

Veteran actor and comedian Scoey Mitchell, who starred in the groundbreaking TV adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, has died. He was 92. Mitchell passed away on Saturday (March 19) from kidney failure at a health care facility in Torrance, CA. His brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “[Scoey] had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director. He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind the camera, into production and into positions that are taken for granted today.”
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
People

Rae Allen, Star of The Sopranos and A League of Their Own, Dead at 95

Rae Allen, the actress who played Aunt Quintina Blundetto in The Sopranos, has died. She was 95. Allen's talent manager Kyle Fritz of Kyle Fritz Management confirmed the news to PEOPLE that she died Wednesday morning in her sleep from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1926, Allen...
EW.com

Hey, Mr. Arnstein, here she is: Beanie Feldstein is ready to be Broadway's new Fanny Brice

For Beanie Feldstein, life's candy and the sun's a ball of butter. Having made a name for herself in the divinely funny and poignant teenage escapades Lady Bird and Booksmart, the 28-year-old actress recently graduated to leading-lady status, portraying Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story. And nobody is gonna rain on her parade as she turns to the biggest role of her career thus far.
Hello Magazine

Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Theo James melt hearts in drama The Time Traveller’s Wife’s first trailer

Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie is set to star in a new drama, The Time Traveller’s Wife, with Sanditon’s Theo James - and it looks so romantic!. The official teaser trailer for the much-anticipated six-part series was released on Tuesday, and shows Rose as Clare Abshire, a young woman who falls in love with a time traveler, Henry (Theo), only to be left time and time again as he is unwillingly pulled away into time.
Collider

‘The Color Purple’: Ciara Joins Danielle Brooks and Halle Bailey in Movie Musical

Ciara's next film role will be in The Color Purple. According to Entertainment Weekly, she has been cast in the upcoming musical film adaptation. Ciara will play an adult version of Nettie in the film. A younger version of the character will also be played by Halle Bailey. Ciara is a well-known R&B artist, having made a name for herself with her debut album Goodies in 2004. The singer previously appeared in That's My Boy with Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg. Ciara joins Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, H.E.R., Louis Gossett Jr., and David Alan Grier in the latest adaptation of The Color Purple.
The Hollywood Reporter

Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a charter member of the Actors Studio who appeared in dozens of notable films and TV shows, from Some Like It Hot and On the Waterfront to The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables, has died. He was 102. Persoff died Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son Dan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Rydell, Pop Singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' Actor, Dies at 79John Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45 The prolific character actor also portrayed Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956),...
architecturaldigest.com

A Champagne-Colored Plaza Hotel Suite Stars In Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s New Broadway Play

Opening night for Plaza Suite on Broadway is March 28, and although the play stars real-life husband and wife duo Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, scenic designer John Lee Beatty jokes that he really got top billing in the production, which is directed by John Benjamin Hickey. “It’s the title of the play. I was laughing with Sarah Jessica and Matthew about it the other day and said, ‘You know, I got the title role here,’” Hickey tells AD.
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in April 2022

A new month means new movies on your favorite streaming service, and HBO Max has plenty of new titles to thumb through in April. While there’s a lot to dig into, we’ve singled out seven newly added films we think are absolutely worth your time, across a wide range of genres so there’s a little something for everyone. They include ghoulish dark comedies, prestige Oscar-winning dramas, hidden gem indies and even a unique William Shakespeare adaptation.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Night House’ on HBO Max, an Eerie Psychological Horror Story Starring an Inspired Rebecca Hall

Now on HBO Max after premiering in theaters in 2021, The Night House is lucky to have Rebecca Hall. The film is a disquieting horror-thriller in which she plays a woman whose grief at the loss of her husband is disrupted by strange, apparently supernatural occurrences. Grievously underrated, Hall is enjoying an interesting career: The Prestige, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town, Christine Chubbuck bio Christine — ESPECIALLY Christine Chubbuck bio Christine, which you probably haven’t seen — and now this, a borderline-arthouse horror film that tells us she’s well-suited for the genre. THE NIGHT HOUSE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
Variety

Audrey Diwan’s ‘Happening’ Wins Alice Guy Award in France

Click here to read the full article. Audrey Diwan’s Venice’s Golden Lion prize-winning “Happening,” has won France’s Alice Guy Award for the best female-directed French film of the year. The Alice Guy Prize, which was named in honor of the first female helmer, was created by veteran film journalist Veronique Le Bris in 2018 to highlight the work of women directors. The other four movies which were vying for the prize were Aissa Maiga’s lushly-lensed documentary feature “Marcher sur l’eau” and Catherine Corsini’s timely social drama “La fracture” which world premiered at last year’s Cannes in the official selection; as well...
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Broderick Tests Positive for COVID, Will Miss Broadway Performances of ‘Plaza Suite’

Matthew Broderick has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday’s Broadway performance of Plaza Suite at the Hudson Theatre. A spokesperson for the production confirmed the diagnosis to The Hollywood Reporter, writing in a statement that the actor received the result “before today’s performance of Plaza Suite, despite strict adherence to COVID safety protocols.” They clarified that a second test confirmed the diagnosis.More from The Hollywood ReporterJesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in 'Take Me Out': Theater ReviewHow 'Take Me Out' Director Scott Ellis Prepared His All-Star Cast for the Broadway RevivalDaniel Craig Tests Positive for COVID-19, 'Macbeth' Performances Canceled Through...
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Newsies, Then & Now

Watch: Christian Bale's Best Transformations Throughout The Years. Extra, extra, read all about it: Newsies is 30 years old. Inspired by the New York City Newsboys' Strike of 1899 and featuring 12 original songs by legendary composer Alan Menken, the 1992 Disney musical drama starred Christian Bale, Bill Pullman, Robert Duvall and the late Ann-Margret.
