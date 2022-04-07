ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Artificial intelligence accurately predicts cardiac arrest death, researchers say

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458hGF_0f2IPVzL00

April 7 (UPI) -- A new artificial intelligence-based approach using scans of patients' hearts and their medical history can predict whether they will die from cardiac arrest, a study published Thursday by Nature Cardiovascular Research found.

The technology, called Survival Study of Cardiac Arrhythmia Risk, uses neural networks to build a personalized survival assessment for each patient with heart disease, the researchers said.

These risk measures provide with more than 80% accuracy their risk for a sudden cardiac death over the ensuing 10 years, and when it is most likely to happen, according to the researchers.

The name Survival Study of Cardiac Arrhythmia Risk is a reference to cardiac scarring caused by heart disease that often results in life-threatening arrhythmias, or irregular heartbeats, they said.

This scarring is key to the approach's ability to make predictions, which could allow for treatment to prevent deadly cardiac arrests, the researchers said.

"Sudden cardiac death caused by arrhythmia accounts for as many as 20% of all deaths worldwide, and we know little about why it's happening or how to tell who's at risk," study co-author Natalia Trayanova said in a press release.

"What our algorithm can do is determine who is at risk for cardiac death and when it will occur, allowing doctors to decide exactly what needs to be done" said Trayanova, a professor of biomedical engineering and medicine at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Cardiac arrest occurs when heart stops pumping blood effectively, resulting in a sudden loss of blood flow throughout the body. It often is sudden and is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment, according to the American Heart Association.

However, research indicates many people who suffer a cardiac arrest feel unwell in the days leading up to it.

The approach developed by Trayanova and her colleagues uses contrast-enhanced heart images that visualize scar distribution from hundreds of real patients at Johns Hopkins Hospital with cardiac scarring, they said.

The images effectively train the algorithm to detect patterns and relationships between scarring and heart health not visible to the naked eye, according to researchers.

The team trained a second neural network to learn from 10 years of standard clinical patient data, including factors such as patient age, weight, race and prescription drug use, the researchers said.

With this data, algorithms' predictions were more accurate on every measure than those made by doctors, they said.

The team is now working to build algorithms to detect other heart diseases.

"There are patients who may be at low risk of sudden cardiac death getting defibrillators they might not need, and then there are high-risk patients who aren't getting the treatment they need and could die in the prime of their life," Trayanova said.

"This has the potential to significantly shape clinical decision-making regarding arrhythmia risk and represents an essential step towards bringing patient trajectory prognostication into the age of artificial intelligence," she said.

Comments / 3

Related
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Medical Emergency#Johns Hopkins University
Medical News Today

Voice characteristics may predict coronary heart disease risk

A new study shows that voice analysis, including characteristics such as pitch and amplitude, can predict the risk of coronary heart disease and its complications. This novel approach involves the use of artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze voice samples collected with the help of a mobile application. This voice analysis...
ROCHESTER, MN
scitechdaily.com

Chemical Found in Broccoli Shown To Slow Growth of COVID-19 and Common Cold Viruses

A Johns Hopkins Children’s Center-led study in mice and lab-grown cells finds sulforaphane could help prevent and treat illnesses caused by certain coronaviruses, including COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center report evidence from lab experiments that a chemical derived from a compound found abundantly in broccoli and other...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Click2Houston.com

How to identify the signs, symptoms of kidney disease

HOUSTON – When Elizabeth Dravis suddenly felt tired, she thought nothing of it. It was around the holidays, plus she’s a busy mom. So she thought, who in her shoes wouldn’t be tired?. However, in her case, it was a sign she had kidney disease. Here’s what...
HOUSTON, TX
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Long COVID: Majority of Patients Suffer From 2 Main Symptoms

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Nearly two-thirds of people with long-term effects from COVID-19 experience problems with concentration and memory, according to a new study from Cambridge University. In a study of 181 patients with what's often called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
329K+
Followers
54K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy