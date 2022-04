NEW YORK - Many consumers are going to feel a tighter squeeze after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday it's raising interest rates. It's the first hike since 2018, and it's meant to combat soaring inflation. The Fed is raising its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point. That means charging your purchases could cost you more. CBS2's Meg Baker spoke with a financial expert about what you can do. The housing market is red hot. Prices are spiraling higher and higher for cars, gas and everyday items. In an effort to stabilize prices, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point...

