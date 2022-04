BCMC would like to thank Laila Lawrence, a second grader in Mrs. Jacqueline’s class at First Baptist Church Christian School for the goodie bags to hand out at the hospital today. Layla raised over $350 from her lemonade stand and other donations to serve her community by making these goodie bags. All of the BCMC employees are very thankful!

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 24 DAYS AGO