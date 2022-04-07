Anthony Wayne's Brynn Gardner gets early start with Bowling Green women's soccer

BOWLING GREEN — Enrolling in college early for spring practice is popular for football, but not as much for the other football.

Former Anthony Wayne soccer dynamo Brynn Gardner has done just that. She is already at Bowling Green and competing with the women’s soccer team this spring.

“I’ve said this multiple times in front of the team — it doesn’t feel like she has come in as a high school senior,” Falcons coach Jimmy Walker said. “She hasn’t played like that, she hasn’t come in like that. She came in physically, was ready, and competed on the fitness levels.”

Gardner enrolled at BGSU in January and has gotten accustomed to Walker’s ways with spring workouts.

During one of those workouts, she made noise on social media with a top-shelf goal from outside of the goaltender’s box.

“That was probably one of my best goals since I’ve been here,” Gardner quipped.

She since has been a part of the team’s workouts and has taken in BGSU’s spring games to begin the year. She scored her first goal in a Falcon uniform April 2 in a 1-1 tie against Michigan.

Gardner was a do-it-all standout for Anthony Wayne in racking up 51 goals and 38 assists in her career. She was twice named to the All-Ohio first team and last fall was tabbed an All-American, a first for Anthony Wayne.

“She just sees the field really well,” Generals coach Lori Williams said. “She can see passes and lanes that I don’t necessarily see until she makes them. She also is a really good finisher. Something that doesn’t necessarily go on the stat book is how great of a recovery defensive player she is. Whether she’s a midfielder tracking back, or she’s a forward putting that first line of pressure on right away, I think that’s a big piece of her game that will be very well utilized under coach Walker’s program.”

In the short time she has spent with Walker and her new teammates, Gardner is getting up to speed with the Division I college game.

“It definitely was a big adjustment going from a different speed of competitiveness,” Gardner said. “I would say that coach Williams did prepare me a lot for this, and she did say that the tempo was going to be high. So coming in, Jimmy worked with me, and after a few weeks of playing around the girls I got used to it. I’d say I’m still adapting, but that just comes with time.”

She was often the Generals’ best player in a four-year run that included a 67-8-10 record and a 25-0-3 record in the Northern Lakes League. The Generals won the NLL title four times, and advanced to the Division I state final four in each of the past two seasons.

Anthony Wayne has had a pipeline of girls soccer players taking the next step, largely due to the program’s success under Williams’ tutelage. One of those players who made the jump is Emilie Gardner, a junior defender at BGSU and Brynn’s sister. Emilie has three years of eligibility remaining.

But Brynn Gardner is working on her own path.

Walker said she’s off to a solid start.

“Technically, she’s doing really well; tactically, she’s made really good adjustments,” Walker said. “She’s going to really benefit from this experience coming into this semester, because it’ll put her a little bit further ahead coming into the fall.”