Fantasy baseball: The race is on for rookie of the year

By By Bill Piotrowski / The Blade
 3 days ago

As we stand on the launching pad that is the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season, we realize what a long trip it has already been and look forward to the ride.

Fantasy baseball players were patient through the lockout, did all-nighters to prepare for the drafts, and are now going over their teams with anticipation of claiming the league trophy.

Play began Thursday, so let's take a look at the top rookies, ranked by MLB Pipeline, and what's in store for them this year.

Bobby Witt, Jr. , made his debut as the starting third baseman for Kansas City against Cleveland on Thursday, after many fans wanted the 21-year-old to be brought up in 2021. With nothing left to prove in the minors (his 72 extra-base hits last season led all minor leaguers), Witt should announce himself with power and speed.

He has cut down on his strikeouts, but swings-and-misses will probably be prevalent at the start of the season. Witt will struggle early, but he has the plate presence to adjust and overcome. He should be a 20-20 player this season, and in the running for rookie of the year.

■ Considered by some as MLB's top prospect, we'll have to wait a little longer to see Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman . The 24-year-old suffered a right triceps strain right before spring training opened, so he will be sidelined for awhile.

Since Rutschman was shut down for most of camp, he will most likely be sent to the minors to get back in baseball shape. Once he is promoted, the test will be if he can catch and hit at the big league level. He will, but the Orioles will be careful with him. By midseason, he should be producing.

■ The favorite for rookie of the year is Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez , who has all the tools to succeed. The 21-year-old phenom has made the Mariners' opening day roster and should be starting in centerfield and bat in the middle of the lineup.

In his first spring at-bat, Rodriguez hit a three-run homer, and then went 13-for-31. He is major league ready, with tremendous power and very good speed. He should be hitting right out of the gate and never stop.

■ For all we need to know about Detroit rookie first baseman Spencer Torkelson , we need only listen to Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera . "If we want to win, we need [Torkelson] in the lineup," Cabrera said. "He has the potential to be really good in the big leagues. He has the potential to be the man here in Detroit. If he spent one more year in the minor leagues, it's not going to help us. I think he's ready. I think he's going to be good. I think he's going to do a lot of things for us in Detroit."

The 22-year-old hit .258 this spring with one home run and four RBIs over 31 at-bats. He only struck out six times and walked three times. He also had four doubles. He will hit near the lower part of the Tigers' lineup, but he will be in the rookie of the year conversation.

■ Unfortunately, Detroit's other top prospect, outfielder Riley Greene , fractured his right foot after hitting .429 with two homers this spring. He will be out for up to two months. We'll check back with him later.

■ For the top pitching prospect in baseball, we travel back to Baltimore for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez . The 22-year-old has tremendous stuff, though he'll start the year at Triple-A Norfolk.

Rodriguez was named the Double-A Northeast pitcher of the year in 2021, going 6-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 79⅔ innings with Bowie. Once he is called up, look for fireworks. He'll probably be used sparingly in the majors for a bad Baltimore team.

■ The next five players on the MLB Pipeline list will also start in the minors, with an outside chance for a cup of coffee in 2022. We will be watching for Toronto catcher Gabriel Moreno , New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe , San Diego shortstop C.J. Abrams (who has impressed this spring), New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, and Seattle shortstop Noelvi Marte .

■ Finally, we need to mention Tampa Bay's Shane Baz and Josh Lowe . Baz, a 22-year-old right-handed pitcher, had surgery on his right elbow and could be in the majors sometime in May.

Lowe, No. 50 on the pipeline, made the opening day roster because the Rays traded Austin Meadows to Detroit. We'll see if Lowe gets a lot of playing time. Stay tuned.

