NORFOLK, Neb. - From a young age, Jesse Gerdes has always been passionate about trucks, especially agriculture-related diesel vehicles. Now as a young man, an appetite for the industry has led him to seek not one but two degrees from Northeast Community College to pursue a path that would allow him to achieve his goal – become the lead service tech at his current employer in his hometown of Seward. He also hopes to take over the family farm one day.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 14 DAYS AGO