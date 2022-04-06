👟 Jayhawks in Action at Sun Angel Classic, KT Woodman Classic

TULSA – On a beautiful Saturday afternoon in downtown Tulsa, FC Tulsa’s defense was anything but, allowing four goals at home for the first time in the new era of the franchise in a 4-3 defeat to Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 4-1, FC Tulsa showed its perseverance, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to make it a one-goal margin. It ultimately was too little, too late as the Riverhounds kept their unbeaten start to the season intact, while FC Tulsa falls to 3-3-0. The scoring started quickly for the visitors at ONEOK Field as Pittsburgh scored three goals in the opening 20 minutes - two for themselves and one for FC Tulsa. While Tulsa had the better chances offensively to start the match, an open header by JJ Williams and a cross that found the leg of Rodrigo da Costa, both chances went wasted, and it was Pittsburgh who built a 2-0 lead.

TULSA, OK ・ 40 MINUTES AGO