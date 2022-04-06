ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
👟 Jayhawks in Action at Sun Angel Classic, KT Woodman Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a week off the Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams are back in action at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Arizona and the KT Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kansas this...

kuathletics.com

WIBW

Ky Thomas’ family is a big reason for him to play at KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Football Running Back Ky Thomas is officially running in the crimson-and-blue. He’s hoping to make an impact right away for the Jayhawks after transferring in from Minnesota. He was getting playing time for the Gophers but he felt he needed to make a change of scenery. One much closer to home.
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Could Kansas secure a Chiefs deal with sports betting plan?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — From a national championship win for the Kansas Jayhawks to taking steps to attract professional sports teams, sports is becoming a hot topic in the state on and off the court. After state lawmakers in the House passed a final agreement to legalize sports betting, a spokesman for Senate leadership confirmed […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

WHERE TO WATCH: KU Basketball National Championship Parade

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Want to watch Sunday’s parade celebrating the Kansas men’s basketball team for winning the NCAA tournament? We’ve got you covered!. KU Athletics announced earlier this week that the parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, in Lawrence. The parade will go along Mass Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN.com

KU Jayhawks celebrate with trip to Opening Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a whirlwind of a week for the Kansas Jayhawks Men’s Basketball Team. A week ago the team was in New Orleans getting ready for the Final Four. Thursday the team was invited to Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium to celebrate the program’s fourth National Championship.
LAWRENCE, KS
WCIA

Illini softball sweep Wisconsin

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois softball loved being at Eichelberger Field Saturday as they swept a doubleheader with Wisconsin in the Big Ten home series opener 4-1 and 4-2. Tori McQueen pitched two straight complete games with 16 strikeouts between the two. Avery Steiner extended her hitting streak to 12 games with four hits between the […]
URBANA, IL
Great Bend Post

KU basketball lauded by Barton County Commission

In a lighthearted moment at the end of the Barton County Commission's Wednesday meeting, Commissioners passed a proclamation recognizing the University of Kansas men's basketball team. The commissions' assistant Diana Watson read the proclamation which included a special designation. "That the University of Kansas men's basketball program has once again...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

F.C. Tulsa can’t complete comeback vs. Pittsburgh

TULSA – On a beautiful Saturday afternoon in downtown Tulsa, FC Tulsa’s defense was anything but, allowing four goals at home for the first time in the new era of the franchise in a 4-3 defeat to Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday afternoon. After falling behind 4-1, FC Tulsa showed its perseverance, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to make it a one-goal margin. It ultimately was too little, too late as the Riverhounds kept their unbeaten start to the season intact, while FC Tulsa falls to 3-3-0. The scoring started quickly for the visitors at ONEOK Field as Pittsburgh scored three goals in the opening 20 minutes - two for themselves and one for FC Tulsa. While Tulsa had the better chances offensively to start the match, an open header by JJ Williams and a cross that found the leg of Rodrigo da Costa, both chances went wasted, and it was Pittsburgh who built a 2-0 lead.
TULSA, OK

