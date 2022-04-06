ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mark Wahlberg confidently says he can play Bill Belichick in a biopic

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Bill Belichick is one of the most unique figures in the NFL.

He’s arguably the greatest coach in league history and he’s also someone who rarely puts his personality on display. Belichick is the coach who won’t even let the Madden video game use his likeness, leaving just a generic face on the New England Patriots’ sideline.

The 69-year-old is all business, but that makes the masses wonder about his personality away from the cameras. Many players, coaches and celebrities have very different takeaways from moments with Belichick.

Mark Wahlberg has been around Belichick over the years and he believes he would be the best person to act as the head coach in a biopic.

“It all started when somebody was like who would you see yourself playing: Tom Brady or Bill Belichick?” Wahlberg said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “I think I look a little more like Bill Belichick, let’s just be real, which is fine. I love Bill and I also know Bill, so to be able to hear Bill be on the podium where he says next to nothing and really hear him — I just kind of threw it out there, but yeah, if it’s a possibility I think he would trust me to do him justice.”

Brady has documentaries, social media and many other mediums to put his personality on display. Wahlberg could be the one who shows a different side of Belichick at some point in the future.

