Island resort tax refund rejected for Put-In-Bay business

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected an attempt by a Put-in-Bay business to claim a nearly $270,000 refund in resort taxes because the island village didn't formally renew the tax after the 2010 U.S. Census.

The court agreed with the state Board of Tax Appeals that Colonial Inc., doing business as Island Beverage & Beer Barrel Saloon, was wrong in contending that the village was obligated to renew its eligibility as a “resort area” every 10 years.

Waiting in the wings if Colonial had been successful were nine other cases in which businesses were seeking refunds.

The South Bass Island village had last amended the law in 2016, renewing the rate at 1.5 percent of business gross receipts. The business contended that it was entitled to a refund of taxes paid between 2010 and 2016. The appeals board disagreed and further found that the business could not have claimed a refund anyway for the period prior to 2014 because the statute of limitations had expired.

Put-in-Bay first enacted the tax in 1995 at 0.5 percent and had twice raised the rate since. The state created the resort tax after a prior “island tax” had been struck down because it was narrowly drawn to apply only to Lake Erie islands.

The high court found that nothing in state law states that the tax automatically “sunsets” and must be renewed every decade.

“Although it might have been reasonable for the General Assembly to take such an approach, the statute as enacted does not impose that requirement, and the statute's text controls,” the court wrote. “In the past, we have declined to fashion deadlines not explicitly stated in a statute based on our view of the policy considerations.”

Colonial's Perrysburg attorney, Andrew Mayle, had argued that lawmakers could not have meant for the tax to continue in perpetuity without the village demonstrating that it still qualifies as a “resort area.” To quality, at least 62 percent of its housing stock must be dedicated to seasonal residents.

“This is a gross receipts tax, a very peculiar tax,” Mr. Mayle told a court special master last fall. “No deductions. No credits. They claim that this gross receipts tax may be literally imposed in perpetuity forever even if the town would no longer qualify, even if there's no longer a need, and, therefore, even if the purpose behind this would not apply due to fluid and shifting demographics.”

But Columbus attorney Daniel Porembski, on behalf of Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain, said that Colonial's interpretation of the law would mean that resort areas each decade would not be able to collect the tax between the time data results are released in the spring and the subsequent waiting period for a new ordinance to take effect.

“...Under the best of circumstances (data release) would happen April 1, which means the (tax) would not go into effect until July 1,” Mr. Porembski said. “As much as Colonial wants to push their interpretation of what the General Assembly wanted, their interpretation would also surmise that the General Assembly intended that every 10 years Put-in-Bay or other resort areas forgo three months of taxation benefits at the beginning of the season and through the middle of the summer every decade just so they can go through an additional administrative hoop.”

He noted that data from the 2020 U.S. Census was not released until August, 2021.