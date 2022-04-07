ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer files lawsuit "to keep abortion legal in Michigan"

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDcfB_0f2DZu4Z00

LANSING (WWJ) -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the Michigan Supreme Court to decide if abortion rights are protected under the state constitution.

In a social media post Thursday morning, Whitmer said she's filing a lawsuit against prosecutors in 13 counties with abortion clinics. The goal is to strike down Michigan’s 1931 abortion law and keep abortion legal in Michigan.

Whitmer noted that Michigan's 176-year-old abortion ban still on the books is currently superseded by the decision in Roe versus Wade. However, if Roe is overturned in a few weeks, the ban goes into effect, she said, and abortion becomes illegal in Michigan. "If that happens, nearly 2.2 million women lose access to legal abortion. Let me put that into perspective for you. They lose their reproductive freedom, economic freedom, and are denied the right to chart their own destiny," the governor wrote, on Twitter.

No matter what happens with Roe, Whitmer said, "I am going to fight like hell and use all the tools I have as governor to ensure reproductive freedom is protected. Today in court, I represent all those who deserve the freedom to choose their own future. That’s a fight worth having."

The Associated Press reports Michigan is among eight U.S. states with an unenforced abortion ban that was enacted before the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision legalized abortion nationwide.

Under the 1931 Michigan law , performing an abortion in the state a felony. The law reads as follows:

“Administering drugs, etc., with intent to procure miscarriage — Any person who shall willfully administer to any pregnant woman any medicine, drug, substance or thing whatever, or shall employ any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of any such woman, unless the same shall have been necessary to preserve the life of such woman, shall be guilty of a felony, and in case the death of such pregnant woman be thereby produced, the offense shall be deemed manslaughter.” (Read the law HERE ).

According to the governor's office, this is first time a governor has filed a lawsuit to protect a woman's right to abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court signaled its recent willingness to consider overturning or circumscribing the federal right to an abortion.

Specifically, the lawsuit asks the court to recognize a constitutional right to an abortion under the Due Process Clause of the Michigan Constitution. It also asks the court to stop enforcement of the 1931 Michigan abortion ban. The abortion ban violates Michigan’s due process clause, which provides a right to privacy and bodily autonomy that is violated by the state’s near-total criminal ban of abortion. It also violates Michigan’s Equal Protection Clause due to the way the ban denies women equal rights because the law was adopted to reinforce antiquated notions of the proper role for women in society.

Discussing this issue in the past, Whitmer said that abortion rights today are supported by a "significant majority" of Michiganders. Earlier calls by the governor to repeal the 1931 law has gone nowhere in Michigan's Republican-controlled Legislature.

In a statement released Thursday, seven Democratic county prosecutors who were named in the lawsuit pledged to not enforce Michigan's anti-abortion law.

“We cannot and will not support criminalizing reproductive freedom or creating unsafe, untenable situations for health care providers and those who seek abortions in our communities,” said the elected prosecutors in Wayne, Oakland, Genesee, Washtenaw, Ingham, Kalamazoo and Marquette counties. "Instead, we will continue to dedicate our limited resources towards the prosecution of serious crimes and the pursuit of justice for all.”

The other six prosecutors named in the lawsuit are Republicans

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Providers in Abortion Ban Case

March 14, 2022 -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled against abortion providers in a federal challenge to the state’s abortion ban on Friday, essentially shutting down the last chance to stop the law. The controversial law, which prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and has been copied by...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Marquette, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
The Independent

Psaki says Texas governor doesn’t have authority for ‘publicity stunt’ plan to bus migrants to DC

White House press secretary accused Texas Gov Greg Abbott of promising an illegal “publicity stunt” on Thursday after the Republican governor vowed that he would place undocumented migrants on chartered buses to Washington DC.The governor made headlines in right-leaning media and thrilled conservatives this week when he pledged that he would respond to the Biden administration’s end of Title 42 directives that allow DHS to turn back migrants at the border by forcing undocumented immigrants to board buses and be essentially shipped out of his state, across the country.Ms Psaki was asked about the governor’s announcement at her daily...
IMMIGRATION
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#U S Supreme Court#Scotus
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
KEVN

Lawsuit filed in hotel discrimination controversy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Activist group NDN Collective officially filed a class action lawsuit against the owners of a Rapid City hotel and sports bar for allegedly discriminating against Native Americans. The group, along with former U.S. Attorney Brenden Johnson filed the suit during a demonstration Wednesday. Johnson spoke...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy