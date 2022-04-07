ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Misi’s Negroni Sour

By photo: Lizzie Munro
Punch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA staple of Brooklyn’s Misi, this recipe turns the aperitivo icon into a fluffy sour thanks to a hit of both orange and lemon juices as well as an...

punchdrink.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Geoffrey Zakarian Just Dropped The Recipe For His Favorite Dessert

Food Network is no stranger to Geoffrey Zakarian. You may have seen him on the infamous Iron Chef, Chopped, or even Cooks vs. Cons. Now, Geoffrey has made his way onto Instagram, with popular fitness posts and dinner dishes (bolognese and gnocchi to name a few). Recently, Zakarian's secret egg salad ingredient was a hit with fans who couldn't wait to try it for themselves.
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making the perfect whiskey sour, according to an Irish whiskey expert

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. For golf fans, this coming Thursday is circled on the calendar as the start of the Valspar Championship, in Palm Harbor, Fla. But for a larger swath of the human population, the date is significant for a different reason: it’s March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, an occasion marked in many parts of the world by parades, festivals, and the symbolic wearing of green attire.
PALM HARBOR, FL
The Kitchn

Ina Garten’s Sour Cream Coffee Cake Is a Brunch Stunner

When I’m in search of a basic but company-worthy recipe, I often turn to Ina. My copy of her Back to Basics cookbook automatically flops open to a plum crunch recipe that I’ve used countless times. When I saw that she had a top-rated coffee cake recipe that I hadn’t tried yet, I knew I had to give it a go.
RECIPES
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's New Five-Step Cake Recipe Is The Epitome of Zesty Goodness

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart is showing us how to celebrate Spring in style, but baking up a whole, delicious cake. On March 16, Stewart posted a gorgeous photo of a Spring-themed cake onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Much like its namesake flower, the daffodil cake is a cheerful herald of spring. Baked in a tube pan, the dramatic two-tone cake has an orange-and-lemon yellow layer and a fluffy white angel food layer....
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

6-Minutes Pineapple Cream Pie

This 6-minute pineapple creamy pie is so rich, creamy, and tasty! It is extremely quick to prepare – it took me exactly 6 minutes to make it! If you are a pineapple fan – you got to try this creamy dessert! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Shawarma Roast Chicken With Shallots and Lemons

Yogurt is a common marinade throughout the Levant region. Not only does it act as a tenderizer, but it also creates a crust on the meat and carries the flavor of the spices (here those are the shawarma heavy-hitters like cumin, coriander, and turmeric). The chicken marinates for just 30 minutes (or up to 12 hours in the fridge if you’re not in a rush), which makes it exceedingly doable without tons of planning. Roasting the bird alongside halved shallots and sliced lemons means you get jammy and crispy accompanying bites built right in, cooked in the rich chicken juices.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Key Lime Pound Cake Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Pound cake is a crowd-pleasing dessert. Buttery and vanilla-scented, it's delicious on its own or paired with berries and cream. This key lime pound cake recipe upgrades the classic with fresh juice and zest, giving it a bright, citrusy flavor with a nice tang. Sour cream makes it extra moist, and a simple glaze adds fresh lime flavor and a little pizazz.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

Sour Dough

Feast your eyes on Sour Dough's delectable treats:. Swiss pastry chef Gérard Dubois, a name you’ve probably heard of if you’ve been to bakery-cafe Passion, has opened a new artisan deli called Sour Dough in Wan Chai. The ground-floor pet-friendly venue has a bakery counter offering all sorts of bread, pastries and other baked goods made using one of three varieties of sourdough starters (rye, white, and dark rye) that are over 30 years old. They also have a selection of dessert jars and cakes, deli-style sandwiches, including a very flavourful Cubano and pastrami sauerkraut sandwich, hot plates of food including Mediterranean Hot Breakfast, and a rotating range of vegan-based salads to try. Plus, with several tables and chairs, some of which are by the semi-open windows, you can sit down and enjoy it all with a cup of coffee and watch Wan Chai walk by.
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Creamy Cold Banana Cake

This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries

A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
TODAY.com

Make 2 classic Italian pastas at home: Cacio e pepe and rigatoni all'Amatriciana

Chef Evan Funke is joining TODAY Food to share two Italian recipes that showcase how simple, quality ingredients can transform into something truly special. What I love most about both of these pasta dishes is that they are rooted in a long-standing tradition. These recipes are born of simple ingredients and can only shine through practice. The simplicity of the ingredients belies the complexity achieved in the hands of a master.
RECIPES
Eater

An Olive Oil Cake Recipe That’s Both Simple and Sublime

Whether it’s delicate and grassy or bold and fruity, olive oil can make a gorgeous addition to dessert. That’s something that chef Dario Cecchini, the famed Italian butcher and restaurateur, knows intimately. His knowledge is on full display in his torta all’olio recipe for YesChef, a streaming platform offering cinematic cooking classes taught by world-renowned chefs. Cecchini’s olive oil cake keeps it simple, which allows the subtle flavors of good olive oil to shine through.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Crunchy Coconut-Sesame Shrimp With Spicy Lime Mayo

This platter of golden and crispy shrimp delivers joy and deliciousness whether you’re hosting a fête for friends or just looking for a weeknight dinner with a little extra oomph. It features big, succulent shrimp coated in a mixture of unsweetened shredded coconut, panko, sesame seeds, and just a touch of sugar, which enhances the natural tropical sweetness of the coconut without overwhelming the delicate flavor of the shrimp.
RECIPES

