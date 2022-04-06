Father charged with involuntary manslaughter in son’s death

TREMONT BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with involuntary manslaughter after an incident that killed his 9-month-old son in Schuylkill County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, in August, troopers reported to a home on Clay Street in Tremont Borough for the report of a 9-month-old boy in cardiac arrest. The child later died at the Leigh Valley Hospital.

Police say the child’s father, 31-year-old Kevin Harris, informed police he went to bed as the victim slept aside his mother with a blanket pulled over his head.

Harris stated in the affidavit that something appeared “off” causing him to grab the victim realizing that he was not breathing.

Troopers stated they took the blanket found on the bed the victim slept on for further investigation. Police also found on top of a washing machine in the basement of the residence a digital scale, a white powder substance, and a credit card with a white powder substance on the end of the card.

As stated in the affidavit, the toxicology report revealed the victim had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system.

The blanket returned for an ion scan revealing it contained methamphetamine.

In March, the victim’s parents were interviewed. Harris admitted to using methamphetamine in the basement, days before the victim’s death. The victim’s mother revealed to police that the blanket found on the bed the victim slept in was retrieved from the basement the night he died.

Police are now charging Harris with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of a child.

