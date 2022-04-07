Easton High School Students are Admitted to National Honor Society

Halifax Community College celebrates individuals of African descent who, at a minimum, demonstrate commitment and unique contributions within the Roanoke Valley community. Award recipients were selected from a slate of nominations a diverse HCC staff committee vetted, according to a press release. Kimberly Mack, Special Assistant to the President for Governmental Community & College Affairs, presented Tyrana Banks Battle with the 2022 Local African American Hero Award. She is the assistant superintendent of Halifax County Schools. Battle earned her undergraduate Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned her Masters of School Administration from East Carolina University, an Educational Specialist Advanced degree from East Carolina University, and a Doctor of Education degree from North Carolina State University.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO