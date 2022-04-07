ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Easton High School Students are Admitted to National Honor Society

By Talbot County Public Schools
talbotspy.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Easton High School J. Willard Davis Chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS)held an induction of new members who applied in the Fall of 2021with their first “in-person” ceremony since 2019. Another induction will take place in late April for Spring 2022 applicants....

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

Related
Roanoke Daily Herald

Halifax County Schools honors employees, student

Halifax Community College celebrates individuals of African descent who, at a minimum, demonstrate commitment and unique contributions within the Roanoke Valley community. Award recipients were selected from a slate of nominations a diverse HCC staff committee vetted, according to a press release. Kimberly Mack, Special Assistant to the President for Governmental Community & College Affairs, presented Tyrana Banks Battle with the 2022 Local African American Hero Award. She is the assistant superintendent of Halifax County Schools. Battle earned her undergraduate Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She earned her Masters of School Administration from East Carolina University, an Educational Specialist Advanced degree from East Carolina University, and a Doctor of Education degree from North Carolina State University.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
City
Madison, MD
Easton, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Society
Easton, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Education
Kingsport Times-News

Life of Pound: Historical society wants to preserve high school facade sign

POUND — As a wrecking crew turns the former Pound High School into an empty lot, the Historical Society of The Pound seeks to preserve the sign from the building’s facade. Society chairperson Margaret Meade Sturgill hopes that past and current town residents and the school’s graduates since 1954 will come together to fund a project to frame the school’s recovered facade for display in town.
POUND, VA
Salem News Online

Lisbon school board honors student panelists

LISBON – At the Lisbon board of education’s March meeting, Lisbon students from the Columbiana County Educational Service Center’s February Business Advisory Council meeting panel were invited to be honored for their participation in the February meeting. The Lisbon school district hosted the event. Superintendent Joseph Siefke...
LISBON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Jennings
The Columbus Dispatch

Grandview Heights High School Model UN team earns top honor at national conference

The Model United Nations club at Grandview Heights High School walked away with a top honor at a national conference in New York City. The team won the Award of Distinction, the top award, for research and preparation and the Award of Merit, a third-place honor, for committee performance, at the National High School Model United Nations Conference.
GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy