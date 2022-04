Throughout the month of March, female beer reps from the five different breweries and distributors - 3 Sheeps, Indeed, Revolution, Rhinegeist, and Surly - are partnering with some women buyers and bar owners from all over the region to put on nine unique events that will celebrate Women’s Month. During each of the events and raise funds with $1 from each purchase of one of those brewery’s beers. The events acknowledge the rise of women in the beer industry.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 26 DAYS AGO