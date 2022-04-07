ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian Insists She’s Not ‘Fake Married’ to Travis Barker: ‘It’s What’s in the Heart’

 1 day ago

Forget the paperwork! Kourtney Kardashian dished about her wedding ceremony to fiancé Travis Barker during a Wednesday, April 6, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel started off by saying the Poosh.com founder, 42, was "the Kardashian of the week" before joking about her "fake" wedding to the Blink-182 drummer, 46.

"It's not called 'fake married!' There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour ... I'm like, 'Are you guys lying?'" Kourtney recalled of her late-night Vegas ceremony on Monday, April 4. "We asked like five times, 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' And they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.' We just did it anyways. It's what's in the heart."

Although the mother of three, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick and the father of two, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler , didn't obtain a marriage license, Kourtney still wanted her family to be involved ... well, at least she tried!

"I was sleeping," Kris Jenner admitted while also appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "She put it in the group chat, like, 'Oh hey guys, by the way, I got married last night.' And I woke up to like a million texts. I was like, 'What?'"

Khloé Kardashian chimed in to note she "was on FaceTime" during the romantic affair.

They'e So Cool! See Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Full Timeline

Two days after news of Kourtney and Travis' Sin City nuptials took over the internet, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share some sweet moments from the secret evening.

“Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," Kourtney captioned several pictures. "Practice makes perfect."

True Love! See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2022 So Far

The soon-to-be Hulu star and the music producer went public with their relationship in February 2021. Later, in October 2021, Travis proposed to Kourtney on a beach in Montecito, California, surrounded by candles and red roses.

We can't wait to see what they're "real" wedding looks like!

